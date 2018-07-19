HEALTH & FITNESS

West Nile virus detected in North Shore mosquitoes

West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes were collected in north suburban Wilmette. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mosquitoes collected in north suburban Wilmette this week have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District, a local government agency tasked with monitoring and reducing mosquito-borne illnesses, said that with the positive identification in Wilmette, all 13 of the north suburban communities that the agency serves has now had a positive batch of mosquitoes in 2018.

"West Nile is endemic to the area, so that means we're going to see it every year," said David Zazra, communications manager for the agency.

The agency issued a warning to residents of the North Shore that the level of West Nile virus activity is moderate and increasing.

Human infections typically occur from July-September. The agency recommended using insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothing and avoiding skin exposure during peak mosquito feeding times at dawn and dusk in order to avoid being infected. Residents are also urged to clear standing bodies of water which can breed mosquitoes.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District covers Deerfield, Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Golf, Kenilworth, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie and Winnetka.

Current test results are available on the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District's website.
