Services suspended at Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Services have been suspended at Westlake Hospital in west suburban Melrose Park.Pipeline Health said the temporary suspension is because of safety concerns and declining staff rates.The suspension affects all inpatient admissions and surgeries.Earlier this year, Pipeline said it would be closing Westlake Hospital because it's losing nearly $2 million dollars there each month."Our utmost priority is safety and quality of patient care," said Jim Edwards, CEO of Pipeline Health. "With declining staffing rates and more attrition expected, a temporary suspension of services is necessary to assure safe and sufficient operations. This action is being taken after considering all alternatives and with the best interest of our patients in mind."