Coronavirus Chicago: Melrose Park's Westlake Hospital temporarily reopening to treat patients infected with coronavirus

Governor Pritzker formally announced Thursday that Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park will re-open to treat patients as the number of cases in Illinois continues to grow.
The Army Corps of Engineers says construction will begin Monday.
Governor Pritzker said the former hospital will add 230 beds to the state's capacity. The added clinical space will be in addition to Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island, Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and McCormick Place in Chicago, which have all been slated to help treat coronavirus patients.
We also expect a hospital in Springfield to be adapted for COVID-19 care in the coming weeks.
The governor focused on expanding state hospital capacity, but also on acquiring more ventilators and gathering more masks because COVID-19 cases are expected to keep rising this month.
Gov. Pritzker said a lot of this capacity is focused on the Chicago-area because of the severity of the outbreak in the city. However, he said he is watching the virus spread statewide and is planning for care options throughout Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid