Coronavirus Update: Illinois cases at 35,108; 1,565 COVID-19 deaths; latest Chicago area news

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5972464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.