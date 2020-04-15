Coronavirus Update: Illinois cases at 36,934; 1,688 COVID-19 deaths; latest Chicago area news

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed Illinois cases has reached 36,934, with a total of 1,688 deaths.
April 23, 2020
Illinois suffers more than 1.8K new coronavirus cases
The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois grew by 1,826 to a total of 36,934 on Thursday, state health officials announced.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 123 additional deaths, raising the state's death toll to 1,688.
Buffalo Grove to require face masks in public
Buffalo Grove is requiring the use of face coverings when engaged in essential activities in public.
Village President Beverly Sussman issued an executive order Thursday that says individuals must wear face coverings when using public transportation, visiting health care professionals and shopping for groceries, home goods and medications. Children under age 5 are exempt from the order.
Employees at essential businesses are also required to wear face coverings while at work, and businesses can refuse admission or service to anyone who's not wearing a face covering, village officials said.
Buffalo Grove police will help enforce the order, and individuals and businesses could face citations with fines up to $750 for failure to comply.
"This Executive Order is part of the Village's ongoing efforts to protect our essential workers from COVID-19 exposures, in addition to protecting the health and safety of our entire community," said Village Manager Dane Bragg. "We wish we did not have to order these measures, but preventing the spread of COVID-19 remains a high priority in Buffalo Grove."
The order goes into effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
Gov. Pritzker to extend stay-at-home order
Governor JB Pritzker will extend Illinois' stay-at-home order an additional 30 days, sources tell ABC7.
The order will be extended an additional 30 days. The decision comes after health officials said COVID-19 is not expected to peak in Illinois until mid-May.
The governor has previously indicated that an extension could come with changes to the restrictions. Pritzker said he is considering reopening state parks and resuming elective surgeries which are key for bringing in money to hospitals.
Funeral for CPD Officer Ronald Newman, who died from COVID-19
A funeral was held for Chicago Police Officer Ronald Newman, who is the third police officer to die from complications of COVID-19 from the department.
Newman had been with the department for 19 years and earned more than 130 departmental awards in his career.He is survived by his wife and two children.
So far, 374 members of the Chicago Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
City to host virtual town hall to discuss South Shore community concerns about COVID-19
The first of three virtual town halls will take place Thursday for communities that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These virtual town halls are part of a comprehensive strategy to address the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on African American communities in Chicago.
On Monday, Mayor Lightfoot said the city has targeted three neighborhoods
Gov. Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
