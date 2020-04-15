Illinois coronavirus cases at 76,085; 3,349 COVID-19 deaths; latest Chicago area updates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed Illinois cases has reached 76,085, with a total of 3,349 deaths.
May 9, 2020
4 Chicago businesses chosen to make 1M masks for city
Four local and diverse businesses have been selected to make one million reusable cloth masks for Chicago residents.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in a release on Saturday that 250,000 of those masks will be distributed to aldermanic offices. In addition, the city's Racial Equity Rapid Response team will give out 750,000 of the masks to Chicago's most disproportionately impacted neighborhoods.
The companies are Barbara Bates Designs, G.A.I.A.U. Product Design & Development Ltd., Silk Screen Express and The Will Group.
Illinois reports 2.3K new COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois has increased by more than 2,300 to a total of 76,085, state health officials reported Saturday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 111 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 3,349.
Illinois conducted more than 16,600 tests within the past 24 hours.
May 8, 2020
Chicago terror convict Tahawwur Rana seeks prison release due to COVID-19
The ABC7 I-Team has learned that a Chicago man convicted in a major terrorism case in the area is making a bid to get out of prison early because of COVID-19.
Tahawwur Rana, 59, is doing time in a California federal prison and a new court filing in Chicago Friday stated that he's tested positive for the virus.
The former Chicago travel agent was convicted of ties to a Pakistani terror organization, the same group responsible a deadly siege on Mumbai, India in 2008.
Rana said he tested positive for the virus on May 1. He said his life is at risk, and that he wants out early from behind bars.
Pediatricians probe why children largely unaffected by COVID-19
While a small group of children have come down with a serious and mysterious illness that appears to be linked to COVID-19, the majority of kids are largely unaffected by the virus.
Doctors in Chicago are now probing why a virus that is devastating and very deadly in adults seems to by and large bypass children.
Nearly half of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities, data shows
Nearly 4,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 500 deaths in the past week have been linked to Illinois' long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, state health data shows.
Since last Friday, 3,931 new coronavirus cases and 471 additional deaths in Illinois long-term care facilities were caused by COVID-19, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data obtained by the ABC7 I-Team.
The majority of the new cases and deaths are in Cook County, where officials report 2,377 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last week in long-term care facilities. That's 60% of the new coronavirus cases and 55% of the newly reported deaths.
Illinois conducts 20K COVID-19 tests in single day for 1st time
Illinois has reached a new COVID-19 testing milestone after conducting more than 20,000 tests in a single day.
Governor JB Pritzker announced Friday that 20,671 tests were conducted within 24 hours.
So far, Illinois has conducted a total of just under 400,000 COVID-19 tests.
Pritzker said the state is setting up three more drive-thru testing sites next week. He plans to announce the locations in the coming days.
On Friday, state health officials announced 2,887 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 130 additional deaths. That brings the the state's total COVID-19 cases to 73,760, including 3,241 deaths.
Pope County is now reporting a case of COVID-19.
Cook County Jail out of electronic monitoring devices in push to reduce inmate population amid COVID-19 crisis
The Cook County Jail has run out of electronic monitoring devices. The efforts to reduce jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a skyrocketing demand in equipment.
University of Chicago Medical Center furloughing non-clinical workers
University of Chicago Medical Center is putting non-clinical workers on furlough. The hospital is losing tens of millions of dollars each month during the pandemic. Staff got an email saying that no one will be getting annual raises, and they will not be paid if they are furloughed. All building projects are also on hold.
Sen. Durbin tours Chicago COVID-19 testing site
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL, visited Roseland Community Hospital's drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility on Chicago's South Side Friday.
Orland Park mayor calls for faster reopening of businesses
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau has called for speeding up the reopening of businesses in his village. He said many businesses will not survive by the time they are allowed to reopen under Governor JB Pritzker's plan.
"The governor's plan would not allow restaurants to reopen until at least June 26. Frankly, most of our small, family-owned restaurants will not survive that long," Mayor Pekau said.
The village said that it may lose $2.7 million this year in sales tax revenue because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Orland Park Mall is one of several area malls scheduled to reopen on May 31, when the current stay-at-home order ends if it is not extended.
May 7, 2020
COVID-19 test shortages persist in Illinois
Nearly seven weeks into Illinois' COVID-19 state of emergency, the ABC7 I-Team has learned that there is still a critical shortage of several major testing components, hampering plans for a return to normal. Testing people for the coronavirus remains a challenge for hospitals and laboratories because crucial equipment is not reliably available.
Suburban boy, 6, battles mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Sara Garcia's 6-year-old son Nolan is hospitalized at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital battling a mysterious inflammatory illness that mimics symptoms of Kawasaki's Disease and appears to be linked to COVID-19.
Nolan is one of a growing number of children nationwide that have developed an inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19. Symptoms include persistent fever, abdominal problems, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, red eyes and swollen lymph nodes.
Gig workers, independent contractors eligible for unemployment starting Monday
Amid COVID-19's mounting economic toll, Illinois is reporting nearly 75,000 unemployment claims were processed last week.
With many still reporting problems filing claims online and over the phone, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state's unemployment agency continues to increase staffing and update systems.
Starting Monday, independent contractors and gig workers will be eligible for benefits. The state's computer system has been updated and can now process 140,000 claims an hour, Pritzker said.
Protest in downtown Chicago calls for financial help for working families
Dozens of Chicago protesters are demanding more economic help in dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A caravan of hundreds of vehicles filled with members of over 50 different community organizations across the city and state gathered outside the Thompson Center Thursday afternoon.
They call themselves the Right to Recovery coalition, advocating for everything from workers rights and education to health care and housing. They're demanding equal access to emergency funding and support as the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage those at the bottom end of the economic ladder.
Illinois tops 70K COVID-19 cases, 3K deaths
Illinois' confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 70,000, state health officials reported.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,641 new COVID-19 cases and 138 additional deaths Thursday. There are now 70,873 coronavirus cases in Illinois, with a death toll of 3,111.
Illinois conducted more than 17,000 tests in a 24-hour period, state health officials reported Thursday.
Illinois awarded $25M in federal funding to expand COVID-19 testing
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $25 million to dozens of Illinois health centers to expand COVID-19 testing.
The federal agency announced the $25,226,505 award on Thursday. The money will go to 45 health centers across the state.
Waukegan Amazon warehouse worker dies of COVID-19, company says
An Amazon warehouse worker in Waukegan died of COVID-19 related symptoms, the company said in a statement.
The company said the man last worked in the warehouse on March 19 and showed no symptoms.
He later tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, the company said.
The company said it found out about the man's passing on April 18 and contacted his family as well as other employees to offer support.
"We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Waukegan, Illinois. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues," Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski said in a statement.
Back in April, Amazon workers at a warehouse on Chicago's Southwest Side walked off the job after one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.
Workers held the walkout to demand that the warehouse be closed immediately for two weeks for sanitation.
Nursing home workers reach tentative deal
A potential strike by thousands of nursing home workers has been averted after a tentative agreement was reached with SEIU Healthcare.
The agreement includes hazard pay for all workers during the COVID-19 crisis as well as fully paid sick days for COVID-19 related testing, illness or quarantine.
SEIU Healthcare provides care to residents at more than 100 nursing homes of the Illinois Association of Health Care Facilities.
May 6, 2020
Coronavirus victim's daughter says nursing home didn't tell her about positive test
The daughter of a man who died from coronavirus at Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion in Logan Square said the nursing home withheld information about the virus from family until shortly before he died.
Manuel Vasquez died Tuesday night. His family said they called nearly daily, but the facility told them there were no positive tests.
More than 150 residents at Woodbridge have tested positive for COVID-19.
New contract tracing program aims to speed up Illinois' reopening
A new program underway in Chicago will train more people to conduct contact tracing to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. JB Pritzker has already said that Illinois will need an army of contract tracers before the state can return to normalcy. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 3,800 workers will be needed. But where will those thousands of tracers come from?
Hoping to fill that gap, Oakton Community College unveiled a four-week online course to help train would-be tracers. The online program was developed in consultation with both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, and it's open to anybody. But its focus is on tracing COVID-19 within Chicago's Northeast region.
Pritzker defends reopening plan to GOP lawmakers, business groups
Governor JB Pritzker's plan to reopen Illinois came under fire Wednesday as health officials announced 2,270 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, including 136 additional deaths.
That brings the state's total COVID-19 cases to 68,232, including 2,974 deaths.
Republicans from across the state said the governor's approach is too broad and the regional plan lumps together communities that may be experiencing very different impacts from COVID-19.
The governor said he wants to get businesses reopened as much as anyone, but only when it's safe.
Chicago area kids sickened by mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19
There are cases in Chicago of a mysterious illness impacting children that may be connected to COVID-19.
The symptoms are very similar to toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, a rare sickness that involves inflammation of blood vessels.
Symptoms include abdominal pain, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, red eyes and swollen lymph nodes.
Dixon business owner considers going rouge and reopening, violating rules
In many small communities across Illinois, business owners and local leaders are wrestling with why they should fall under the same rules as Chicago and other urban centers in the state when they have comparatively few COVID cases and deaths.
In the town of Dixon, about 100 miles from Chicago, the city council had to get involved this week when a local hair stylist was thinking about going rogue.
Meat shortage fears send customers to local farms, butchers
Outbreaks of COVID-19 at meat processing plant around the country have some fearing a meat shortage.
As some larger grocery chains like Costco and Mariano's put limits on meat purchases, some customers have gone directly to local farms and buchers to purchase their meat.
At least 12 dead in Westchester nursing center COVID-19 outbreak
At least a dozen residents have died from COVID-19 after a deadly outbreak at a nursing home in Westchester.
In a statement, Westchester Health and Rehab Center said they are closely following CDC guidelines and taking careful measures to ensure they're in compliance.
Illinois reports 2.2K new COVID-19 cases, 136 deaths
Illinois' confirmed coronavirus cases have increased by 2,270 Wednesday, to a total of more than 68,000.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 136 additional deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 2,974.
Racial Equality Rapid Response Team to focus on Latino community
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the Racial Equality Rapid Response Team will be increasing its focus on the Latino community on Chicago, which has seen a sharp increase in cases.
One month ago, health officials said Latinos made up 14 percent of cases and 19 percent of deaths and those have risen to 37 percent of cases and 25 percent of deaths.
Mayor Lightfoot said the Racial Equality Rapid Response Team would be focusing on areas seeing the greatest rise in cases, with Latino communities on the Northwest and Southwest sides currently seeing the largest increase.
Lightfoot said there would be a series of virtual town halls to provide information to affected communities.
Pitchfork Music Festival canceled
The annual Pitchfork Music Festival will not be taking place this year in Union Park due to COVID-19 concerns, the festival announced.
In a statement on its website, Pitchfork said, "It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it. In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and if we all do our part, we'll celebrate next year in person."
Ticketholders will be contacted directly with refund options.
May 5, 2020
Gov. Pritzker reveals plan to reopen Illinois on state's deadliest day yet
Gov. JB Pritzker unveiled his new plan to reopen Illinois on Tuesday as health officials reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began.
Health officials announced 2,122 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 176 additional deaths, on Tuesday, bringing Illinois' statewide total of coronavirus cases to 65,962, including a total of 2,838 deaths.
Gov. Pritzker detailed a five-phase reopening plan for four Illinois regions: Northeast, North Central, Central, and South. Calling it a "playbook that has never been written before," Pritzker said each region is able to move through phases separately. During these phases, face coverings and social distancing rules apply.
Cicero officials seek to shut down nursing home
Officials in west suburban Cicero went to court to ask that a nursing home affected by a COVID-19 outbreak be shut down.
City View Multicare Center has has 160 residents and more than 40 staff members test positive for COVID-19 since April 1, town officials said. Nine residents and one staff member have died.
Officials said the nursing home has been cited 10 times for failure to follow coronavirus restrictions. Staff members were even spotted not wearing required personal protective equipment.
May 4, 2020
Latinos now have highest rate of coronavirus infections, IDPH data shows
More than 60 percent of Latinos who get tested for COVID-19 test positive for the virus, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows.
While the number of deaths among Latinos remains significantly lower than for whites or African Americans in Illinois, their infection rate is now the highest of any ethnicity in the state.
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths, after the state reached record testing numbers over the weekend.
That brings Illinois' statewide total of coronavirus cases to 63,840, including a total of 2,662 deaths.
As the state saw the lowest one-day total of COVID-19 deaths since mid-April, Gov. Pritzker said it needs to be looked at in the context of multiple days to determine if it's a true downward trend.
Chicago mayor threatens arrests, even jail after police break up parties amid pandemic
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said citations, arrests and even jail are among the potential penalties for people getting together for parties during the pandemic.
Her threat comes after people were spotted gathering in big crowds this weekend, defying the city's social distancing guidelines.
"We don't want to be in a position where we have to arrest people for non-compliance. That's a fail. That's a fail on everybody's part - it's a fail on the person who is arrested and it's a fail on our ability as a city, as individuals, as communities to recognize the moment that we're in," Lightfoot said.
New COVID-19 testing site opens on Chicago's Southwest Side
A new COVID-19 testing site opened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
The testing site is located at 5100 Aouth Ashland Avenue.
This new testing site on the Southwest Side will continue to help serve residents in vulnerable areas. There has been a call for for more testing sites in African American and Latino neighborhood by many activists and community leaders.
May 3, 2020
Illinois conducts highest number of COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Illinois' COVID-19 testing reached record numbers over the weekend.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced Sunday that the state conducted 19,417 tests in a single day, marking Illinois' highest daily testing total so far.
The testing milestone comes as the state's number of coronavirus cases climbed by 2,994 to a total of 61,499. Illinois' COVID-19 death toll has reached 2,619, state health officials reported Sunday.
Chicago police break up multiple large gatherings over weekend
Chicago police broke up at least two large gatherings Saturday after city officials warned that failing to comply with the stay-at-home order is putting lives at risk.
Officers responded to two gatherings on the city's West Side Saturday night, putting an end to the partying and telling crowds to go home.
With continued warm weather over the weekend, state and local leaders expressed frustration with those ignoring the stay-at-home order.
Chicago police have not made it a practice to cite or arrest anyone when enforcing the stay-at-home order.
Markham testing site the busiest in state, officials say
State officials and a local tow company surprised Illinois National Guard members at a Markham COVID-19 testing site Sunday with food and entertainment, saying the site has become the busiest in the state. Since opening the Markham site a few weeks ago, the location has rapidly become Illinois' busiest site; over 13,000 tests have been performed in the first 21 days of operation, a statement said.
Latino community makes up majority of Illinois COVID-19 cases
New data shows Hispanics are now the largest group of reported COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
The Illinois Latino COVID-19 Initiative is now working to deal with the surge in the Latino community.
According to the Illinois Department of Health, Latinos now make up more than 65% of positive cases among those tested.
May 2, 2020
The 'Old Dolls' bring decades of experience to COVID-19 fight
A tight-knit group of Northwestern Memorial Hospital nurses are bringing their decades of experience to the fight against coronavirus.
Affectionately known as the "Old Dolls," these ICU nurses are at higher risk because they are older, and were given the option not to treat COVID-19 patients. Instead, they all chose to put their experience to use on the frontlines of the fight against the virus.
Illinois expands free COVID-19 testing
Illinois officials announced an expansion of free COVID-19 testing on Saturday.
A new drive-thru testing site will open in Waukegan on Sunday. It'll be open seven days a week to test individuals with coronavirus symptoms.
"By bringing COVID-19 testing into communities free of charge, we are to make testing more readily available and easier to access," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Testing is essential to identify the prevalence of virus circulating in our communities. Through widespread testing, we can make science-based decisions that will help us end this pandemic."
Families worry over safety of residents stuck inside Chicago nursing home with over 150 COVID-19 cases
A nursing home on Chicago's Northwest Side currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases among all long-term care facilities in Illinois.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 151 coronavirus cases and at least seven deaths at Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion in Logan Square.
Richard Edmond told ABC 7 that both his brothers, Sam and Curtis, have now tested positive for COVID-19. He said they've been confined to their rooms during the pandemic.
Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion hasn't yet returned ABC7's requests for comment.
Mayor Lightfoot threatens crackdown after police break up house parties across Chicago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is threatening citations and potential jail time to residents failing to comply with the stay-at-home order as house parties continue to be held across the city.
With the weekend bringing warm weather, Chicago police broke up multiple large gatherings Friday night, including a house party with 150 guests.
She said authorities are aware of more parties and gatherings planned for Saturday night.
Lightfoot and Chicago police are asking residents to anonymously submit tips about any house parties at cpdtip.com.
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll tops 2.5K on first weekend of relaxed stay-at-home order
Gov. JB Pritzker is dealing with mounting frustrations on the first days of the state's relaxed stay-at-home order.
For the second day, residents gathered to protest the modified order that took effect Friday.
A rally was held in far north suburban Fox Lake Saturday, a day after hundreds gathered outside Chicago's Thompson Center.
The demonstration comes as Illinois' confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,450, with 105 additional deaths.
There are now 58,505 confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 2,559 deaths, state health officials said Saturday.
Metra reduces service as ridership plummets during coronavirus crisis
The number of Metra trains rolling in and out of Chicago every day is about to drop dramatically.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the commuter rail agency, in response to the the ridership slump during the coronavirus crisis, is cutting service on its three least busy lines.
May 1, 2020
Plan to track COVID-19 must be in place before state reopens
Governor Pritzker said an apparatus to trace everyone a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been in contact with must be in place before the state of Illinois can fully reopen.
The governor's plan will be aggressive and mandatory, with state officials looking to hire thousands of people who would trace the movements of those infected by COVID-19. Once identified, those they have had contact with would be traced and tested. If positive, they too would be isolated, an ambitious effort to better control the coronavirus pandemic that still has Illinois in a headlock.
Cicero sues City View Multicare Center after COVID-19 cluster reported at nursing home
A west suburban town is demanding that a nursing home close after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility.
The town of Cicero has filed a lawsuit against City View Multicare Center, citing "negligent failures" in preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Since the nursing home reported its first two infections on April 1, the virus has spread to more than 160 residents and more than 40 staff members, town officials said.
Cicero officials want the nursing home to transfer its residents to McCormick Place or other hospitals to make sure they get properly cared for and stop the spread of the virus.
COVID-19 alternate care facility at Chicago's McCormick Place being dismantled, officials say
An alternate care facility set up at Chicago's McCormick Place to treat COVID-19 patients is now being phased out of use.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans to dismantle the massive, makeshift treatment center on Friday.
Patients who are currently being treated at McCormick Place will continue to get care until they recover. The negative pressure tents will also stay in place for now, according to state and local leaders.
Illinois reports record daily spike in COVID-19 cases
The calls to reopen all businesses in Illinois comes as state health officials reported 3,137 new COVID-19 cases and 105 additional deaths. There are now 56,055 confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 2,457 deaths.
Gov. JB Pritzker also called for contract tracing on a "never-before-seen scale" as a route back to normalcy Friday.
Protesters rally on 1st day of modified stay-at-home order
A group is protesting Illinois' stay-at-home order near Chicago's James R. Thompson Center Friday, when the state suffered its highest daily spike in coronavirus cases.
Freedom Movement USA, a self-described bipartisan organization, is expected to rally in the Loop from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Modified Illinois stay-at-home order takes effect, along with face mask requirement
An extension to Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order went into effect, allowing some businesses to reopen with restrictions as well as a mandate that face masks be worn in public.
The masks are required when in public when social distancing is not an option. For example: at work, grocery stores and on public transit. You do not have to wear a mask when running or walking in outside or during outdoor activities on your own property.. The masks are not required for children under two.
Under the modified order, a number of businesses, including golf courses and pet groomers, can reopen with restrictions. Retail stores can reopen by offering delivery and curbside pickup.
Ravinia 2020 season, Spring Awakening silenced by COVID-19
Ravinia's 2020 season has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.
And it's not just Ravinia. Organizers of Spring Awakening sent an email to supporters, postponing the music festival until 2021.
Other festivals, like Wicker Park Fest, and the biggest music event of the Summer - Lollapalooza - have not made final decisions.
