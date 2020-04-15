Coronavirus Indiana: COVID-19 cases top 35K, death toll reaches 2,032; latest updates

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana has reached 35,712 with 2,032 deaths in the state.
June 3, 2020
Indiana officials announce 35,712 COVID-19 cases, 2,032 deaths
Indiana health officials announced 35,712 COVID-19 cases and 2,032 deaths in the state. There were also 277,815 tests conducted.
June 2, 2020
Indiana's confirmed, presumed COVID-19 deaths near 2,200
State health officials say another 46 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana's confirmed or presumed fatalities from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus to nearly 2,200. The new deaths reported Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health occurred between April 9 and Monday, increasing the number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19 to 2,022. Another 175 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19, boosting Indiana's confirmed or presumed deaths to 2,197 since the first one was recorded on March 15. Another 430 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising Indian's total confirmed cases to 35,237.
June 1, 2020
Indiana reports 9 more virus deaths, 292 additional cases
State health officials say nine more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while nearly 300 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that a total of 1,976 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, including one previously deemed as probable. Another 166 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19. Those deaths increase Indiana's confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,142 since the state's first deaths was recorded on March 15. The 292 newly reported Indiana cases of the virus bring to 34,830 the total number of Indiana residents known to have it.
