Coronavirus Indiana: COVID-19 cases top 37K, death toll surpasses 2K; latest updates

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana has reached 37,397 with 2,121 deaths in the state.
We've compiled the need-to-know information and resources to keep you and your family informed and safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here.
RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS IN INDIANA:
June 6, 2020
Diagnosed virus cases in Indiana approaching 37K
Indiana health officials say the number of state residents confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus is approaching 37,000. As of Saturday morning, 442 more people have been diagnosed with the virus through testing by the Indiana health department, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private labs. That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus to 36,997. Deaths in Indiana due to complications from the virus are listed as 2,110. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana reports 419 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths
Indiana Department of Health reported 419 new coronavirus cases with 32 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state's total up to 36,997 COVID-19 cases with 2,078 deaths.
June 5, 2020
Gov. Holcomb Launches $50 Million Initiative to Help Hoosiers Economically Recover
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Friday a new $50 million initiative to help Hoosiers recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rapid Recovery for a Better Future helps residents secure a job, assess and grow their skills and get the support they need to get back on their feet, according to release by the governor's office.
Indiana reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths
Indiana Department of Health reported 533 new coronavirus cases with 27 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's total up to 36,578 COVID-19 cases with 2,078 deaths.
Indiana agency gives suggestions for reopening schools
Modified school days, more outdoor class time, mask-wearing and health screenings for students and staff are among the steps Indiana schools should consider before reopening from their coronavirus closures under new recommendations from the state Department of Education. The steps are not mandatory, however, and the state is leaving the ultimate decision on resuming classes, sports and other activities to local schools. Specific social distancing recommendations outlined in the report include scheduling groups of students to attend in-person school on alternate days or half days to minimize the number of students in the building.
June 4, 2020
Indiana reports 20 more virus deaths, 452 additional cases
Indiana Department of Health reported 452 new coronavirus cases with 20 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state's total to 36,096 COVID-19 cases and just over 2K deaths.
Indiana sees unemployment filings drop as virus limits ease
Indiana had about 24,000 people apply for unemployment benefits last week as the state followed the national trend of slowing job losses after coronavirus-related business closures started in mid-March. Federal statistics released Thursday show some 240,000 Indiana residents received jobless aid for the week ending May 23. That is down from the peak of nearly 295,000 in early May just before statewide business and travel restrictions began being eased. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Wednesday a 30-day extension of the state's public health emergency until July 4, when he expects to lift most limits on businesses, large gatherings and entertainment activities.
June 3, 2020
Report finds 21% more COVID-19 nursing home deaths in Indiana
Indiana health leaders say they're working to determine why a federal report found about 200 more coronavirus-related deaths among the state's nursing home residents than state officials had tallied. A federal report released Monday listed 1,141 total COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents as of May 24. That number 21% more than the 945 such deaths reported this week by the Indiana State Department of Health. State officials suspect the difference stems from Indiana nursing homes only being asked once in early April for a total number of previous COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana officials announce 35,712 COVID-19 cases, 2,032 deaths
Indiana health officials announced 35,712 COVID-19 cases and 2,032 deaths in the state. There were also 277,815 tests conducted.
June 2, 2020
Indiana's confirmed, presumed COVID-19 deaths near 2,200
State health officials say another 46 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana's confirmed or presumed fatalities from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus to nearly 2,200. The new deaths reported Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health occurred between April 9 and Monday, increasing the number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19 to 2,022. Another 175 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19, boosting Indiana's confirmed or presumed deaths to 2,197 since the first one was recorded on March 15. Another 430 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising Indian's total confirmed cases to 35,237.
June 1, 2020
Indiana reports 9 more virus deaths, 292 additional cases
State health officials say nine more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while nearly 300 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that a total of 1,976 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, including one previously deemed as probable. Another 166 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19. Those deaths increase Indiana's confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,142 since the state's first deaths was recorded on March 15. The 292 newly reported Indiana cases of the virus bring to 34,830 the total number of Indiana residents known to have it.
b
Coronavirus Indiana: COVID-19 cases top 37K, death toll surpasses 2K; latest updates
Diagnosed virus cases in Indiana tops 37K
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News