What's the most Googled health issue in Illinois?

Illinoisans search for many things online, but what was the most Googled health issue? Syphilis.The sexually transmitted disease was the number one health issue Googled in Illinois according to a June 27 article in Becker's Hospital Review.More than 2 million Americans were diagnosed with STD's in 2016.Patients may have typed in syphilis, but chances are they have something else. In the Chicago suburbs, chlamydia was diagnosed 55-percent more often than syphilis.Doctors urge anyone who is sexually active to get tested.