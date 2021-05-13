COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine: Chicago-area vaccination sites, pharmacies begin vaccinating ages 12+

CDC COVID vaccine 12-15: Parents can brings teens to any vaccination site that offers Pfizer
Where to find vaccines for young teens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and Cook County will open up mass COVID vaccination clinics to young people Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the Pfizer version Wednesday afternoon. A number of states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, have already started vaccinating kids ages 12 to 15.

The good news is, this is the exact same Pfizer vaccine and dosage that is used for adults. So making an appointment should be relatively straightforward: Parents can simply go to any site that already offers Pfizer.

All mass vaccination clinics in Chicago will be open for the new age group Thursday. No appointment is needed, but parental consent is required.

Chicago mass vaccination clinics offering Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older:
A.A.C.C. at Gallagher Way Wrigley Field

Apostolic Faith Church
Chicago State University
United Center
Richard J. Daley College
Wilbur Wright College
Lorreto Hospital

Cook County Health will make appointments available for children ages 12-15 later this week. Several Cook County mass vaccination sites are offering extended hours so kids can come after school starting Thursday.

Benjamin Kagan, the 15-year-old vaccine hunter, finally received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Forest Park Wednesday after helping hundreds secure appointments.

"It feels absolutely incredible, Eric. I've been waiting for this day for a very, very long time. And I've reached it. I've had my vaccine, and I am on my way to safety," Kagan said. "I'm going to be going away to summer camp, and that is going to be the most normal part of this year for me. I plan on getting back to normal again, going back to school and not feeling fear that I'm going to catch COVID."

At Erie Family Health Centers in West Town, there were plenty of eager parents and kids. Online appointments across the health system doubled in the past 24 hours, with most of those appointments for 12 to 15 year olds.

Pharmacies are partnering with Chicago area schools to bring vaccines to kids as part of their day.



Meanwhile, Walgreens is planning to offer shots to younger teenagers at its pharmacies.

The Deerfield-based company said it's working with more than 1,000 school districts across the country offering vaccinations to school children in their stores and clinics.

"The roll out for kids is going to be exactly like we have done for adults," said Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer at Walgreens.

Jewel-Osco is also offering younger teens vaccines.
