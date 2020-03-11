Coronavirus

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic as number of US cases hits 1,000

ROME -- The World Health Organization is declaring that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

The assessment comes as Italy is weighing even tighter restrictions on daily life and has announced billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus.

Premier Giuseppe Conte says he will consider requests to toughen an already extraordinary lockdown. The hardest-hit region of Lombardy is pushing for a shutdown of nonessential businesses and public transportation on top of travel and social restrictions.

The death toll in Italy has risen to 631. In the U.S., more than 1,000 people have been infected. .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
8 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing state total to 19
LIVE AT 12PM: Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
LIVE AT 12PM: Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
8 Lombard schools closed Wednesday amid coronavirus concerns
2 found dead at Lakeview bathhouse days apart: police
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Show More
US coronavirus cases reach 1,000 as NY contains 1-mile area
Missing Deerfield man may be in Chicago, police say
Chicago Election Board discusses upcoming primary
Park Ridge teacher charged with hate crime against elderly woman in Niles
Grayslake mother fights for affordable hearing aids for daughter
More TOP STORIES News