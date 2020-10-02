Wisconsin COVID-19: Trump WI rallies canceled after positive COVID-19 test; Evers allows outside healthcare workers in

President Donald Trump's planned Wisconsin rallies have been canceled after he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19, while the state has decided to allow outside healthcare workers in to help amid a surge in virus cases.Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a new executive order, allowing licensed healthcare professionals from out-of-state to help care for local COVID-19 patients.Wisconsin reported 2,887 new coronavirus cases, with 21 additional deaths Thursday. The state set a new record for COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday with 27.Wisconsin hospital officials report they're close to being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, forcing doctors to transfer patients to other facilities and build waiting lists. The Wisconsin Hospital Association and state health officials reported a record 737 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday.The state's positivity rate is 9.3%.Over the course of the pandemic, 125,161 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 81% of those people have recovered, while over 20,000 have active infections and 1,348 have died.Evers is urging people throughout Wisconsin to "get on the same team" and take steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as cases continue to soar at the state's highest levels since the pandemic began.Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer, said Tuesday that the state is in "crisis."Health officials said late teens and early 20s are the fastest growing demographic for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.Wisconsin health officials said the state has few restrictions since a state Supreme Court ruling this spring struck down the state's stay-at-home order and allowed businesses to open up at full capacity.There are few restrictions in place in Wisconsin other than a mandate for wearing masks.