Wisconsin COVID-19: WI health officials announce 434 new virus cases, presence of Brazil variant

The variant known as the P.1 is believed to spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19.
Wisconsin health officials also said the variant has unique mutations that may make it more difficult for antibodies generated through vaccinations or previous infections to fight it off.
Also on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican-supported bill that would have required him to submit a plan within three weeks for returning state employees to work out of their offices.
Wisconsin health officials announced 434 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The state's test positivity rate is 2.6%.
There have been 574,870 total COVID cases in Wisconsin. There have been 6,597 deaths connected to the virus.
