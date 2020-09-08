Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 717; 0 additional deaths

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 82,477 with 1,168 deaths in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 717 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with zero additional deaths.
There's a new tip line in Wisconsin for anyone who wants to report a school safety concern. The "Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center" created by the Wisconsin Department of Justice is available around the clock to serve as a resource for helping to prevent school violence. Attorney General Josh Kaul said Thursday that the new tool launched as the new school year begins is a resource for parents, teachers, students and others concerned about their own safety or the safety of others. Kaul said that students working virtually now have less contact with teachers, counselors, coaches and others so the tip line gives them another option to contact someone.
Nine fraternities and sororities are under quarantine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after 38 students tested positive for the coronavirus.
The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
UW-Madison is requiring coronavirus tests for students who live in the 38 Greek life houses. The university didn't say if the cases were linked to parties or large gatherings.
So far, 440 UW-Madison students have tested positive for the virus, according to the university.
Milwaukee's health commissioner is quitting to take a new job, citing in part the partisan battles over how the coronavirus pandemic should best be managed. Jeanette Kowalik is joining a national health policy think tank in Washington, D.C. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Kowalik noted obstacles to testing, public health orders, mask messaging and limits on public gatherings as part of the pandemic response. The newspaper said Kowalik made clear in an interview that she was referring to Republican state lawmakers and the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court, who have challenged or knocked down public health orders aimed at preventing the virus' spread.
With more positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin linked to parties and other gatherings, state health officials have released a new tool that people can use to measure risk levels of different activities. Positive COVID-19 cases tied to mass gatherings grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% in June and 20% in July. The new tool allows people to answer a series of questions to determine the risk of certain behaviors. The health department also released guidelines for school districts to follow in preventing, investigation and controlling COVID-19 outbreaks.
Wisconsin has also be taken off of Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine list, Chicago health officials announced. The state was added last month due to the rising number of cases in the state. In order to be taken off the list, the state needed to continue to stay below a threshold of 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Office who is believed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty has died. Sheriff David Mahoney said in a statement that Richard "Rick" Treadwell is believed to be Wisconsin's first law enforcement officer to die from the virus after contracting it while on duty. Treadwell had been with the department since 1995 and worked as a recruiter and instructor. The statement did not provide specifics but said "all evidence" indicates Treadwell contracted the virus while on duty. His body was escorted from a hospital by a law enforcement procession.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the city is installing more than a dozen drop boxes to make it easier for voters to drop off their absentee ballots before Election Day to combat a "full-scale attack on voting by mail." Barrett spoke Aug. 18 to around 90 Democratic activists, officeholders and others in conjunction with the second day of the Democratic National Convention. He described drop boxes as one way to fight back in battleground Wisconsin against President Donald Trump's opposition to mail-in voting. Other cities across the state are taking similar steps, anticipating a massive surge in absentee voting this fall.
The body that governs Wisconsin high school sports has approved a major overhaul to season structures heading into the new school year as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's board unanimously approved a host of changes at the beginning of August, including freezing officials' classifications, lifting sanctions for leaving a conference, allowing athletes to play for both their school and club teams, eliminating the minimum number of games needed to qualify for state tournament play and allowing a fifth quarter in football games and extra innings in baseball and softball games so reserve players get a chance to play.
A new Marquette University Law School polls shows a wide majority of Wisconsin residents support requiring masks to be worn in all public places as concern about the coronavirus rises.
The poll was conducted just days after Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1.
Overall, 69% of respondents agreed that masks should be required in all public places.
Only 43% of Republicans supported a mask mandate, compared to 93% of Democrats.
Concern about the virus is at its highest level since it was first asked about in March.
Republican legislative leaders who oppose the requirement successfully sued to kill a "safer at home" order.
Wisconsin health officials say suspected opioid overdoses have increased 117% since the coronavirus pandemic began compared with the same period last year. Data from Wisconsin emergency departments show 325 suspected overdoses from March to July 13 compared with 150 suspected overdoses over that span in 2019. State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says financial pressures and isolation can exacerbate behavioral and substance abuse problems. DHS officials say calls to the state's helpline indicate requests for information on behavioral health have been increasing as well.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by two dozen Wisconsin residents challenging a variety of local stay-at-home orders enacted to curb the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach dismissed the challenge, saying those bringing it did not properly join all of the defendants into one lawsuit. The judge says that mistake requires that the lawsuit be dismissed, but it can be refiled.
