Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 1,271; 2 additional deaths

Wisconsin Secretary Caleb Frostman resigns at Gov. Evers' request amid unemployment claim backlog
As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 102,498 with 1,244 deaths in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,271 new coronavirus cases Monday, with two additional deaths.

Wisconsin could be added back on Chicago's travel order next week



Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Wisconsin will likely be added to the travel order next week if cases do not go down in the state.

"Wisconsin has had the most cases that it has had at any point since COVID broke out last week," Dr. Arwady said. "They are having percent positivities that range from the 13-17% range and problems across the state, so if you are able to avoid travel to Wisconsin this week, please do so."

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site


The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns confirmed the positive results and said they shouldn't impact the major league team. Teams are using alternate training sites this season to keep reserve players sharp because the minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic. Stearns said the positive tests came Monday and did not name the two players or the staff member. Players must give their permission for their names to be revealed after positive tests.

Wisconsin secretary resigns amid unemployment claim backlog


The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development's top leader has resigned after failing to find a way to address a backlog of tens of thousands of unemployment benefit claims. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' office said that Caleb Frostman stepped down at Evers' request. The governor has been taking intense criticism for months over the department's inability to process the backlog of claims that began building after the coronavirus pandemic hurt the economy. According to department data, 713,508 weekly claims from nearly 100,000 people were still in process as of Saturday.

