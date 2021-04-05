coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: Vaccinations open to everyone 16 and up

Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson
MADISON, Wis. -- Everyone age 16 and up is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

Monday's expansion came the same day that an outbreak of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus was reported at a Dane County child care center.

Positive cases statewide are on the rise. The mixture of good and bad news for the state mirrored the story across much of the world.

The push to vaccinate as many people as possible is outpacing new variants of the virus.

In Wisconsin, as of Monday 33% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose. More than 20% were fully vaccinated.

Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson



The Milwaukee Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn't disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated.

Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold. Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Brewers also put out a public service announcement Monday promoting COVID-19 vaccination. The release of the video coincided with the first day that Wisconsin made vaccination available to everyone 16 and older.

The video featured is from a previous report.

