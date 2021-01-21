coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,522 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Wednesday reported 1,522 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

In total, the state has seen 525,924COVID-19 cases and 5,562 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 7.2%.

A state advisory committee is recommending grocery store workers and transit bus drivers be added to the list of people in Wisconsin to be inoculated in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Adding those people to the list that already includes teachers, adults 65 and older and others would clear 1.6 million individuals for the next phase, officials said. And, with a limited number of doses received by the state each week, it could be some time before everyone in that phase gets the vaccine.

The subcommittee has received about 5,000 public comments since it issued a draft plan last week which did not include grocery store workers in the next phase

Everyone over 65 next in line for vaccine in Wisconsin



Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.

The state Department of Health Services said Tuesday that prioritizing that population will help save lives.
However, the department cautioned that how quickly they will be vaccinated depends on how much vaccine the state receives from the federal government.

There are about 700,000 people over age 65 and the state receives about 70,000 doses of first-dose vaccine each week. Those over 65 join frontline health care workers, those in long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel in being eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin.


WLS-TV contributed to this report
