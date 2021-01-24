coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,119 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Wisconsin Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 1,119 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths Sunday.

In total, the state has seen 532,971 COVID-19 cases and 5,691 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 6.1%.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate



Wisconsin's statewide mask mandate would be overturned by the Republican-controlled state Legislature under a resolution that could be voted on as soon as Tuesday.

Twenty-seven Republican lawmakers signed on to the resolution that was introduced on Thursday. It would have to pass both the Senate and Assembly in order to end the public health emergency and undo the mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers that runs until March 20.

The mask mandate took effect in August and Evers has renewed it three times.

Evers' mask order is also being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Grocery employees, bus drivers recommended for vaccine



A state advisory committee is recommending grocery store workers and transit bus drivers be added to the list of people in Wisconsin to be inoculated in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Adding those people to the list that already includes teachers, adults 65 and older and others would clear 1.6 million individuals for the next phase, officials said. And, with a limited number of doses received by the state each week, it could be some time before everyone in that phase gets the vaccine.

The subcommittee has received about 5,000 public comments since it issued a draft plan last week which did not include grocery store workers in the next phase

Everyone over 65 next in line for vaccine in Wisconsin



Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.

The state Department of Health Services said Tuesday that prioritizing that population will help save lives.

However, the department cautioned that how quickly they will be vaccinated depends on how much vaccine the state receives from the federal government.

There are about 700,000 people over age 65 and the state receives about 70,000 doses of first-dose vaccine each week. Those over 65 join frontline health care workers, those in long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel in being eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincdccoronavirus wisconsinillnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
WI Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate
WI Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate
WI grocery employees, bus drivers recommended for vaccine
Wisconsin reports 1,525 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccination Monday
Up to 1 ft. of snow expected in some areas in coming days
CTU votes to defy CPS, refuse to return to in-person learning
24 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence
Could breast milk help in fight against COVID-19 in young children?
Boy arrested after Near West Side carjacking
Dr. Birx says some in Trump White House saw COVID as 'hoax'
Show More
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in 5 states due to rubber contamination
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Is it possible to book a vacation right now?
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
More TOP STORIES News