Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,456 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Monday reported 1,456 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.In total, the state has seen 508,346 COVID-19 cases and 5,162 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 10.0%.State health officials say police and firefighters in Wisconsin will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Jan. 18.Gov. Tony Evers estimates in a letter made public on Monday that members of the general public won't be vaccinated until June.Evers renewed his call for faster distribution of the vaccine from the federal government while state Republicans introduced a new response bill.The Assembly passed a bill last week, and the Senate introduced a pared down version it's expected to pass on Tuesday. Neither bill appears likely to be signed into law by Evers.A state committee looking into COVID-19 shots says it might open vaccinations to people 70 and older and limited groups of essential workers once most health care workers and nursing home residents are immunized.Members of a state vaccine committee have agreed on slight departures from federal guidelines, which call for moving next to ages 75 and older and more types of essential workers.However, some disagreed on whether to add group home residents and prison and jail inmates.The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a vaccine distribution subcommittee that advises the state Department of Health Services may vote Tuesday on a plan for phase 1b, the next stage of vaccination.Wisconsin has broken 500,000 positive cases of the coronavirus, two days after the state eclipse 5,000 dead.Wisconsin's death count is the 22nd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at 94 deaths per 100,000 people.Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 170, a drop of 5.6%.The two-week average of new cases has been rising for the past two weeks after a gradual decrease following a peak in mid-November.