Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 2,799 new coronavirus cases, 60 deaths

State to provide at-home COVID tests amid record deaths

AP: Wisconsin spent $99M on medical gear early in pandemic

Wisconsin says it's getting shorted on COVID-19 vaccine

Frontline coronavirus workers will attend Packers game

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 2,799 new coronavirus cases and 60 deaths.In total, the state has seen 466,393 COVID-19 cases and 4,674 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 8.9%.Wisconsin officials have partnered with a medical testing company to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests as the state set a new record for disease-related deaths.Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his administration has struck a deal with Vault Medical Services to provide free at-home COVID-19 saliva tests.Anyone interested in a test can order one through the state Department of Health Services website starting immediately.Users must collect a sample as a Vault testing supervisor looks on via Zoom and then mail it back to a Vault lab using a prepaid label that comes with the kit.Results will take 48 hours to 72 hours. Meanwhile, state health officials said they've confirmed the disease played a role in 120 more deaths, a new daily record.An Associated Press analysis has found that Wisconsin spent at least $99 million on personal protective equipment and ventilators during the chaotic early months of the coronavirus pandemic.Data the AP obtained from states shows Wisconsin officials paid suppliers with in-state facilities only about $10 million for gear as they scoured the country to build a stockpile of supplies quickly.They paid high prices as states competed with each other for scare equipment.The data shows, for example, that the state paid an ACE Hardware in De Forest $19,799 for 2,100 N95 masks. That's more than $9 per mask.Add Wisconsin to the list of states told by the federal government that it will be receiving less COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech than initially expected.Gov. Tony Evers said on Friday that the state was told on Thursday it will be receiving 35,100 doses of the vaccine, less than expected after 49,725 arrived this week.Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents.Eight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.Four of those deaths happened on Monday alone. The congregation says there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among roughly 100 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove.The congregation says the sisters are following recommended safety guidelines.The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of the coronavirus in less than a month's time.The Green Bay Packers will honor workers who have been on the frontlines caring for coronavirus patients.The team says it will welcome about 250 health care employees, first responders and their families to Lambeau Field for Saturday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.The group will join Packers employees and their families at the game. The spectators will continue to follow safety protocols set by the team.The Packers say they continue to take a cautious approach by not allowing a large number of ticketed fans, citing ongoing high coronavirus rates.