Wisconsin reports 3,115 new coronavirus cases, 104 record deaths

Conservative attorneys challenge Dane County gatherings ban

Wisconsin congressman says he tested positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 3,115 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths Tuesday.The seven-day positivity rate dropped to 13.2%. The state has recorded a total of 363,973 cases and 3,115 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.Wisconsin has set another record for coronavirus deaths. The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that the virus was a factor in another 104 deaths. That breaks the old record of 92 daily deaths set on Nov. 17.A conservative law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to strike down Dane County's ban on indoor gatherings and sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the justices Monday to take its lawsuit challenging the ban and issue an immediate injunction. The firm argues the issue is of statewide importance since many counties have expanded their ordinances as the pandemic continues.The health department's spokeswoman says the agency is trying to protect people's health using science and data and is confident the order is legal.The court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order in May and is currently considering a challenge to his mask mandate.U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from the Republican lawmaker, who represents Wisconsin's 1st congressional district.The congressman said he began experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend and contacted his health care provider while at home in Janesville, Wisconsin.Steil said he spent all of last week working in Washington, D.C."Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville," he said.Steil was first elected in 2018 and held on to his seat in November for Wisconsin's 1st congressional district, which includes Kenosha and Racine counties and portions of Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties.The leader of the Wisconsin Hospital Association is pleading with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and state legislative leaders to come together immediately to fight the virus before the current crisis becomes a catastrophe.Hospital Association President Eric Borgerding wrote Thursday to Evers and both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders. He says the governor and lawmakers should take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, address immediate hospital bed shortages and staffing needs, create alternative care facilities and expand contact tracing. Republican legislative leaders and Evers were scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the virus.Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended an order requiring masks be worn in indoor public places amid a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases that is straining the state's hospitals.Evers said Wednesday that he will extend into January his mask mandate and reissue an order that will extend the state's public health emergency before the end of this week.He called on Republicans to support his efforts, saying the seven-day average of positive new cases is now more than 6,400, more than triple what it was two months ago.