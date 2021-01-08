Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 3,474 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

Wisconsin crosses half a million positive COVID-19 cases

Businesses, public health agencies at odds over virus bill

Evers calls on Legislature to pass COVID-19 bill first

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Friday reported 3,474 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths.In total, the state has seen 502,012 COVID-19 cases and 5,119 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 11.1%.Wisconsin has broken 500,000 positive cases of the coronavirus, two days after the state eclipse 5,000 dead.Wisconsin's death count is the 22nd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at 94 deaths per 100,000 people.Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 170, a drop of 5.6%.The two-week average of new cases has been rising for the past two weeks after a gradual decrease following a peak in mid-November.Wisconsin's business community is coming out in support of a Republican-authored coronavirus response bill moving quickly through the Legislature that is opposed by public health officials and Democrats.The measure was heard Tuesday by the Assembly Health Committee but appears likely to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.The Wisconsin Restaurant Association, the state chamber of commerce, the Wisconsin Grocers Association are among supporters. But the Wisconsin Public Health Association and the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards oppose the measure, saying it would limit their ability to respond to COVID-19.Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to pass his proposed COVID-19 relief bill before any other in the session that begins Monday.Evers renewed his request to lawmakers to take up his proposed compromise, first floated on Dec. 21. He says it would be "inexplicable" to take up anything else first. The Senate and Assembly both planned to meet Monday afternoon to swear in new members.Republicans return with 60-38 majority in the Assembly and a 20-12 advantage in the Senate. There is one vacancy in each chamber, with special elections scheduled for April 6.