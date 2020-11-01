Wisconsin coronavirus: WI reports 3,493 new COVID-19 cases, with 16 additional deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting nearly 3,500 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional deaths Sunday.Nearly 18,000 tests were processed since Saturday, for a positivity rate of more than 19%.The state has recorded nearly 229,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.The COVID Tracking Project reports there were 1,018 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita. The death count, now at 2,047, is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers' football program has increased to 22. Alvarez tells ESPN's "College GameDay" that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. Alvarez said school officials would decide Tuesday whether to go ahead with the ninth-ranked Badgers' scheduled Nov. 7 home game with Purdue. Wisconsin had been scheduled to play at Nebraska on Saturday, a game that was canceled because of the outbreak. It won't be rescheduled.Hospitals in the state have more COVID-19 cases than they've seen since the pandemic began, and there are fears the health care system could be overwhelmed soon.The Alternative Care Facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center opened earlier this month. The 530-bed facility currently has six patients.A new poll showed continued concerns about the virus heading into next week's election.Meanwhile, as the approval rating for the Republican-controlled Legislature plummets and Election Day nears, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would be open to passing a second coronavirus aid package.Gov. Tony Evers is pleading with Wisconsin residents to voluntarily stay home and limit their interactions amid new statewide daily records for confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths. Evers told reporters during a teleconference that he wants people to limit their interactions to their immediate family.The governor issued a stay-at-home order in March when the pandemic began but the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck it down. A state appeals court last week blocked another Evers order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.Wisconsin canceled its scheduled game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst had tested positive for COVID-19.School officials said athletic director Barry Alvarez and chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. The game with Nebraska won't be rescheduled.