Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 3,501 new coronavirus cases, 54 deaths

Dry ice shortage concerns

With vaccines on their way, some Wisconsin dairy farmers are concerned about a potential shortage of dry ice.

GOP leaders want oversight of federal aid, vaccine plans

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday confirmed 15 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,056 since the pandemic began.The grim milestone of topping 4,000 deaths comes as the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end the outbreak among Americans.Wisconsin's death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall.The state also announced 2,757 COVID-19 cases Sunday. Its seven-day percent positive by test is 10.9%.With vaccines on their way, some Wisconsin dairy farmers are concerned about a potential shortage of dry ice.The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at very low temperatures and dry ice will be used to do that.At the same time, dry ice is needed to transport dairy products.Some dry ice makers say they've been contacted by doctors asking about the availability of dry ice, but they haven't received any orders.Republican legislative leaders have indicated that they want oversight of how the state spends federal pandemic relief funds and distributes vaccines.Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said during a conference call with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on Wednesday that they believe Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is making too many unilateral decisions on how to respond to COVID-19.Republicans haven't met to pass any pandemic-related legislation since April. Vos and LeMahieu say legislative oversight of any federal relief spending and vaccine distribution would create transparency.They also don't support repealing a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.