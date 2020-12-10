coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin reports 4,034 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths as GOP seeks control of vaccine, funds

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,034 COVID-19 cases, 57additional deaths on Thursday.

There have now been 426,099 positive cases in the state and 3,944 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day percent positive by test is 12.3%.

GOP leaders want oversight of federal aid, vaccine plans



Republican legislative leaders have indicated that they want oversight of how the state spends federal pandemic relief funds and distributes vaccines.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said during a conference call with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on Wednesday that they believe Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is making too many unilateral decisions on how to respond to COVID-19.

Republicans haven't met to pass any pandemic-related legislation since April. Vos and LeMahieu say legislative oversight of any federal relief spending and vaccine distribution would create transparency.

They also don't support repealing a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

