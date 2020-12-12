Wisconsin reports 4,059 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

GOP leaders want oversight of federal aid, vaccine plans

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,059 COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths on Saturday.There have now been 434,016 positive cases in the state and 4,041 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.The state's seven-day percent positive by test is 11.3%.Republican legislative leaders have indicated that they want oversight of how the state spends federal pandemic relief funds and distributes vaccines.Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said during a conference call with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on Wednesday that they believe Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is making too many unilateral decisions on how to respond to COVID-19.Republicans haven't met to pass any pandemic-related legislation since April. Vos and LeMahieu say legislative oversight of any federal relief spending and vaccine distribution would create transparency.They also don't support repealing a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.