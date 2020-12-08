Wisconsin reports 4,144 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths

Health officials: Most will wait months for COVID vaccine

Wisconsin flags at half-staff to honor nurse, EMT

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,144 COVID-19 cases, 68 additional deaths on Tuesday.There have now been 418,446 positive cases in the state and 3,806 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.The state's seven-day percent positive by test is 12.9%.Wisconsin health officials say most people will probably have to wait months to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says health care workers and residents of long-term care homes could get their initial shots by the end of December.She says the state expects to receive about 50,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer for those groups. People over 65 and people with underlying health conditions will likely receive the next batch of doses. But she says the general population likely won't be immunized fully until late summer or early fall of next year.Flags in Wisconsin are being flown at half-staff Saturday to honor a nurse and fire department EMT who died from complications of COVID-19.Gov. Tony Evers an executive order to honor Kelly Raether. Flags in the state are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.The 42-year-old Raether died on Nov. 26. Her sister, Kari Raether, said Kelly Raether was exposed to the virus in the line of duty for the Ixonia Fire Department and was sick for about a month before she died.Raether taught nursing students at Carroll University in Waukesha,Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday cited high case counts in the state when making the argument with President Donald Trump's administration to get $466 million to fight the virus and prioritize the state for vaccine distribution.Wisconsin is slated to receive 50,000 doses within weeks but Evers wants enough to vaccinate the state's 450,000 health care workers.