Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 503 new coronavirus cases, 1 deaths

Kenosha County cracks down on out-of-staters seeking vaccine
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 503 new coronavirus cases and 1 deaths Sunday.

In total, the state has seen 537,955 cases and 6,162 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 3.2%.

Kenosha County officials say they are cracking down on Illinois residents who have crossed into Wisconsin to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

County officials say the vaccination clinics are for Kenosha County residents age 65 and over or for people in certain categories who live or work in the county.

Kenosha Health Officer Jen Freiheit's comments come a day after a woman contacted the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to report that some family members in the Chicago suburbs who don't work in Wisconsin were able to get the vaccine in Kenosha County.

Coronavirus takes its toll on state transportation fund



A new report says the coronavirus has taken its toll on Wisconsin's transportation fund, the state's primary source for road and infrastructure projects.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported the top two revenue sources for the fund, fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees, fell short of projections by more than $116 million in fiscal year 2020.

Travel plans changed last year for many Wisconsinites who opted to stay at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal package passed in December could provide relief for the fund. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials estimates the package will provide Wisconsin with about $188 million in transportation funding.

Wisconsin pharmacies receiving vaccine under federal program

Nearly 200 Walgreens pharmacies across Wisconsin are expecting to receive coronavirus vaccines directly from the federal government starting this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday announced the beginning of the program that targets underserved areas.

The state health department says the vaccinations will be provided for free under the state and federal partnership.

Initially, about 17,800 doses of vaccine will be sent to 178 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin.

All who are eligible for vaccination, which includes anyone over age 65, must schedule an appointment by phone or through the Walgreens website.


WLS-TV contributed to this report
