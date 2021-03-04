coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 539 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

COVID-19 precautions ignored at state Capitol hearing
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 539 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths Thursday.

The state's seven-day average of new cases as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was 555.

More than 565,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,458 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.

COVID-19 precautions ignored at state Capitol hearing



Dozens of people ignoring coronavirus protocols filled a state Capitol room for a hearing on legislation to limit the government's response to public health emergencies.

The Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics hearing did not require mask-wearing, and those who filled the room did not wear masks or socially distance themselves Wednesday, ignoring the advice of public health officials who say face coverings will limit the spread of COVID-19.

Lawmakers have been at odds about mask-wearing in committee hearings, with many Republican lawmakers choosing not to do so.

COVID-19 vaccine coming to Pick 'n Save, Metro Market stores



Nearly 4,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed to Pick 'n Save and Metro Market locations in Wisconsin this week.

The state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that the Kroger-owned stores are joining Walgreens as participants under a federal program to get the vaccine into underserved areas.

The federal government is providing 2,340 doses this week and the state is contributing 1,552 doses.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment through Kroger's website or by calling 866-211-5320.

Kroger operates 67 stores in Wisconsin under the Pick 'n Save and Metro Market names.

Wisconsin health officials to launch vaccine registry
Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.

The registry will help people determine if they're eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.
A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person's local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then.

The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
