Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 566 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Wisconsin to open 4 more community-based vaccination clinics

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 566 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths Tuesday.The state's seven-day average of new cases as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was 604.More than 560,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,317 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.Wisconsin will open four more community vaccination clinics across the state amid a a push to inoculate people for the coronavirus in underserved areas.One clinic is already running in Janesville.Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that new community clinics will be in La Crosse, Racine and Marathon counties, with a fourth split between Douglas and Barron counties in northwest Wisconsin.They are all expected to open within the next two months.Also, 178 Walgreens locations that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are receiving twice as much vaccine this week than last.The University of Wisconsin-Madison has warned of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.The university health services email came Friday, a day after a more contagious variant was detected in the county. Jake Baggott, the head of University Health Services, warned of a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases among students on and off campus.He says there were 112 confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 99 more on Thursday.UW President Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he directed chancellors to ensure that students at every campus could attend at least 75% of classes in person this fall, citing a low infection rate in the system's schools.Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.The registry will help people determine if they're eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person's local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then.The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.