Wisconsin reports 6,058 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 6,058 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths Sunday.Reported cases Friday set a record for the most single-day new coronavirus cases at 7,777. The old record of 7,497 was set on Thursday.The seven-day positivity rate held steady at 18.6%. The state has recorded a total of 312,369 cases and 2,637 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.It took Wisconsin seven months to log 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and it took only 36 more days to double that number. On Friday - a mere 18 days later - the state blew past 300,000 cases, breaking a record daily high set just a day earlier.Many of the state's overwhelmed hospitals reported that they were at or nearing capacity. The state's chief medical officer warned this week that Wisconsin soon might not be able to adequately treat patients.Gov. Tony Evers says his administration will not place a holiday tree in the state Capitol this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Evers closed the Capitol to the public in March as the pandemic took hold and has no plans to re-open it.Typically governors ask students statewide to make ornaments for the trees but Evers sent students and teachers a letter on Tuesday saying there will be no tree this year.He asked them to make ornaments for distribution to veterans homes, hospitals and nursing homes. He asked students to design their ornaments around a theme of "hope."