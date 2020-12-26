Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 632 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

State to provide at-home COVID tests amid record deaths

AP: Wisconsin spent $99M on medical gear early in pandemic

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 632 new coronavirus cases and four deaths.In total, the state has seen 468,531 COVID-19 cases and 4,683 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 8.1%.Wisconsin officials have partnered with a medical testing company to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests as the state set a new record for disease-related deaths.Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his administration has struck a deal with Vault Medical Services to provide free at-home COVID-19 saliva tests.Anyone interested in a test can order one through the state Department of Health Services website starting immediately.Users must collect a sample as a Vault testing supervisor looks on via Zoom and then mail it back to a Vault lab using a prepaid label that comes with the kit.Results will take 48 hours to 72 hours. Meanwhile, state health officials said they've confirmed the disease played a role in 120 more deaths, a new daily record.An Associated Press analysis has found that Wisconsin spent at least $99 million on personal protective equipment and ventilators during the chaotic early months of the coronavirus pandemic.Data the AP obtained from states shows Wisconsin officials paid suppliers with in-state facilities only about $10 million for gear as they scoured the country to build a stockpile of supplies quickly.They paid high prices as states competed with each other for scare equipment.The data shows, for example, that the state paid an ACE Hardware in De Forest $19,799 for 2,100 N95 masks. That's more than $9 per mask.