Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 632 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

In total, the state has seen 468,531 COVID-19 cases and 4,683 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.
Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 8.1%.
State to provide at-home COVID tests amid record deaths
Wisconsin officials have partnered with a medical testing company to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests as the state set a new record for disease-related deaths.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his administration has struck a deal with Vault Medical Services to provide free at-home COVID-19 saliva tests.
Anyone interested in a test can order one through the state Department of Health Services website starting immediately.
Users must collect a sample as a Vault testing supervisor looks on via Zoom and then mail it back to a Vault lab using a prepaid label that comes with the kit.
Results will take 48 hours to 72 hours. Meanwhile, state health officials said they've confirmed the disease played a role in 120 more deaths, a new daily record.
AP: Wisconsin spent $99M on medical gear early in pandemic
An Associated Press analysis has found that Wisconsin spent at least $99 million on personal protective equipment and ventilators during the chaotic early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Data the AP obtained from states shows Wisconsin officials paid suppliers with in-state facilities only about $10 million for gear as they scoured the country to build a stockpile of supplies quickly.
They paid high prices as states competed with each other for scare equipment.
The data shows, for example, that the state paid an ACE Hardware in De Forest $19,799 for 2,100 N95 masks. That's more than $9 per mask.
WLS-TV contributed to this report