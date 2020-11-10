coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin reports record-breaking 7,073 new COVID-19 cases, 66 additional deaths

WI ranks 3rd in country for new COVID-19 cases per capita
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials report the worst day of the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 7,073 new cases of the coronavirus and 66 deaths.

That's a record for both the most cases and deaths in a single day.

The 7-day positivity rate is now at 18.1%. The state has recorded a total of 278,843 cases and 2,395 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, a state appeals court ruled that an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration to limit how many people can gather in bars and restaurants and other indoor places was invalid and unenforceable.

The on again-off again order, first issued on Oct. 6, had not been in effect since an appeals court blocked it on Oct. 24.

On Saturday, the state reported 7,065 new virus cases, an all-time daily high, and 45 more deaths.

Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to outbreak



The University of Wisconsin at Madison said the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14.

The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel back-to-back games.

Wisconsin says its active cases now involve nine players and five staff members. Five of those positive test results came in the last seven days.

One player and one staffer have tested positive over the last four days. Wisconsin said Tuesday it had 27 active cases. The Badgers have canceled games with Nebraska and Purdue over the last two weekends.

Wisconsin is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincdccoronavirus wisconsinillnesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order update with new color-coded system
WI weekend showed more than 11K new COVID-19 cases
WI tops 7K new COVID-19 cases, setting record
WI tops 6K new COVID-19 cases, setting record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 12,623 new COVID-19 cases, total cases surpass 500K
Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order update with new color-coded system
IL COVID-19 contact tracing trouble revealed in data investigation
Tornado Watch in effect for Northern IL, Chicago area as record warmth moves out
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Online dog buying scam costs Geneva woman hundreds of dollars
Show More
International observers see no fraud in US election
North suburban high schoolers return to classroom, while others go remote
Trump election challenges not same as 2000 Florida recount
McConnell, Schumer to continue in Senate leadership positions
IL Facebook users can still file claims as part of settlement
More TOP STORIES News