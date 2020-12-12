coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin tops 4,000 deaths since start of pandemic

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin has surpassed 4,000 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

The state Department of Health Services on Saturday confirmed 50 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,041 since the pandemic began.

The grim milestone of topping 4,000 deaths comes after the state confirmed its first case 311 days ago.

It also comes as as the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end the outbreak among Americans.

Wisconsin's death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall.
The state's seven-day percent positive by test is 11.3%.

Dry ice shortage concerns



With vaccines on their way, some Wisconsin dairy farmers are concerned about a potential shortage of dry ice.

The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at very low temperatures and dry ice will be used to do that.

At the same time, dry ice is needed to transport dairy products.

Some dry ice makers say they've been contacted by doctors asking about the availability of dry ice, but they haven't received any orders.

GOP leaders want oversight of federal aid, vaccine plans



Republican legislative leaders have indicated that they want oversight of how the state spends federal pandemic relief funds and distributes vaccines.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said during a conference call with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on Wednesday that they believe Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is making too many unilateral decisions on how to respond to COVID-19.
Republicans haven't met to pass any pandemic-related legislation since April. Vos and LeMahieu say legislative oversight of any federal relief spending and vaccine distribution would create transparency.

They also don't support repealing a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

