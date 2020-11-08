Wisconsin reports 4,280 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

coronavirus wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new cases of the coronavirus, a day after the state set a new daily record with more than 7,000 positive tests.

The 7-day positivity rate is now at 17.4%. The state has recorded a total of 267,410 cases and 2,312 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports there were 1,180 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.

On Friday, a state appeals court ruled that an order from Gov. Tony Evers' administration to limit how many people can gather in bars and restaurants and other indoor places was invalid and unenforceable.

The on again-off again order, first issued on Oct. 6, had not been in effect since an appeals court blocked it on Oct. 24.

On Saturday, the state reported 7,065 new virus cases, an all-time daily high, and 45 more deaths.

Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to outbreak



The University of Wisconsin at Madison said the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14.

The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel back-to-back games.

Wisconsin says its active cases now involve nine players and five staff members. Five of those positive test results came in the last seven days.

One player and one staffer have tested positive over the last four days. Wisconsin said Tuesday it had 27 active cases. The Badgers have canceled games with Nebraska and Purdue over the last two weekends.

Wisconsin is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14.

