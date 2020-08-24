coronavirus illinois

COVID-19 IL: Will, Kankakee counties trigger mitigation steps, state announces 1,612 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Will and Kankakee counties, known as Illinois' Region 7, will be rolling back reopening efforts after recording positivity rates of 8% or more for three days in a row.

That has caused the state to trigger extra mitigation efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Starting Wednesday, indoors service at bars and restaurants will be banned, reservations at both bars and restaurants will be required, and outdoor service must end at 11 p.m.

"All of our customers are very understanding," said Naomi Rodriguez, general managers of Culver's on Rte. 59 in Plainfield. "The community feels like we're being safe with them. Most of the comments are 'thank you for being safe. Thank you for letting us feel safe inside the restaurant.'"

Social gatherings must be limited to 25 people, party busses are not allowed, and gaming and casinos must close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and must follow the same mitigation rules as bars and restaurants if applicable.

The mitigation measures will stay in place for 14 days. They can be tightened if metrics do not improve.

Region 4, the state's Metro East region outside St. Louis, has been under mitigation measures for a week after hitting the same criteria. While their positivity rate stands at 9.4% Monday, that rate has continued to increase despite the reopening rollbacks already undergone. As a result, the state said it may impose even stricter rules there if things don't turn around.

Statewide, Illinois health officials reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths Monday.

Within the past 24 hours, Illinois laboratories reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191.

The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 17 - 23 stands at 4.2%.
As of Sunday night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The additional deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 70s

-Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 50s
-Monroe County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

The announcement came as Illinois' first vaccine trial officially got underway.

UIC researchers have partnered with biotech firm Moderna to test their vaccine. Volunteers began receiving either the vaccine or a placebo Monday morning.
