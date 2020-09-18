Illinois COVID-19: Will, Kankakee county area sees restrictions easing as IL reports 2,056 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Will and Kankakee counties will see more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in bars and restaurants starting Friday.Region 7, which includes the greater Will and Kankakee county areas, will return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan at 5 p.m. Friday.The region moved to stricter mitigations after three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate above 8%. As of Friday, Region 7 has reached the threshold to lift mitigations of three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate below 6.5%, with a rate at 5.6%.Indoor dining and bar service can resume along with larger gathering sizes in the area."Residents chose to be all in for each other, for their small businesses, for their bars and restaurants, for their kids, for their neighbors," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "Let that be a testament to the power of a community that embraces doctor-recommended mitigations proven to reduce risk and slow the spread. We can't outrun this virus, but with the tools we know to work - masks, distancing, handwashing, and respect for public health and each other - we can beat it back enough to keep our businesses open and our neighborhoods safer all at once."IDPH continues to monitor each region in the state for several key indicators to identify early, but significant increases of COVID-19 transmission in Illinois, potentially signifying resurgence. These indicators can be used to determine whether additional community mitigation interventions are needed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.Region 4, the Metro East region, which is currently operating under additional mitigations, continues to report a seven-day rolling positivity rate above 8%.Illinois public health officials announced 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with 25 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 268,207 with 8,392 deaths, the IDPH reported.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 10 - September 16 is 3.6%.Over a 24 hour period, officials said the state processed 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938.As of Wednesday night, 1,558 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 359 patients in the ICU and 144 patients on ventilators.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Cook County: 1male 70s-DeKalb County: 1 male 30s-DuPage County: 1 male 30s-Green County: 1 male 90s-Kane County: 1 female 90s-Kankakee County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s-Lawrence County: 1 female 90s-Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s-McLean County: 1 female 80s-Randolph County: 1 male 70s-Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s-Shelby County: 1 male 70s-Tazewell County: 1 male 60s- Will County: 1 female 80s-Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 90s-Woodford County: 1 male 90sPritzker stood firm behind his restrictions on youth sports and pointed to an outbreak last week in Wayne County that has led to 100 players to be quarantined with 37 testing positive."This deadly virus should remind us that there are some individual choices that have enormous, life-changing impact on others," Pritzker said.