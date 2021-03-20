It's a situation no one wants to think about: losing a loved one. But it's important to know, if it happens, there are free services available.
Willow House offers grief services and group programs, including Expressive Arts. It gives people a place to share their grief in ways they can.
Willow House now has workshops in both English and Spanish.
RELATED: COVID-19 and mental health: 1 year into COVID pandemic, considering therapy can help people cope, expert says
On Wednesday, Willow House is holding a workshop called "Coping Creatively: Beaded Messages." It's a virtual event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It's free to attend but you must register by Tuesday.
For all virtual art therapy sessions, you will need some supplies. Lists are available online.
Willow House uses art as therapy to help grieving families
Art therapy activities available in English, Spanish
THERAPY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News