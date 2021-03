Willow House uses art as therapy to help grieving families

It's a situation no one wants to think about: losing a loved one. But it's important to know, if it happens, there are free services available. Willow House offers grief services and group programs, including Expressive Arts. It gives people a place to share their grief in ways they can.Willow House now has workshops in both English and Spanish.On Wednesday, Willow House is holding a workshop called "Coping Creatively: Beaded Messages." It's a virtual event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It's free to attend but you must register by Tuesday.For all virtual art therapy sessions, you will need some supplies. Lists are available online.