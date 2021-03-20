therapy

Willow House uses art as therapy to help grieving families

Art therapy activities available in English, Spanish
By Michelle Corless
It's a situation no one wants to think about: losing a loved one. But it's important to know, if it happens, there are free services available.

Willow House offers grief services and group programs, including Expressive Arts. It gives people a place to share their grief in ways they can.

Willow House now has workshops in both English and Spanish.

RELATED: COVID-19 and mental health: 1 year into COVID pandemic, considering therapy can help people cope, expert says

On Wednesday, Willow House is holding a workshop called "Coping Creatively: Beaded Messages." It's a virtual event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It's free to attend but you must register by Tuesday.

For all virtual art therapy sessions, you will need some supplies. Lists are available online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslake countyarttherapymental health
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THERAPY
The 'Kite Man of Martinez' takes flight
Therapy dogs bring smiles, 'fur-filled' memories to naval base
Hip-hop musician is normalizing mental health, 1 coffee at a time
Toothless dog brings smiles to dental patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 5, killed in Englewood crash after car jumps curb: CPD
Naperville father-daughter duo land deal on Shark Tank
Crystal Lake woman brings 'American Idol' host to tears with voice
What to know about Illinois redistricting
Chicago looks to expand outdoor dining options
2 people of interest ID'd in River North Chicago alderman attack: CPD
Former NW Indiana mayor convicted for 2nd time on bribery charges
Show More
Brothers sacrifice future dreams to save Joliet restaurant from COVID shutdown
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
Video shows gunman walk into Atlanta spa before deadly shootings
U of I, Loyola Chicago to face-off in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
Chicago Weather: Bright, mild Saturday
More TOP STORIES News