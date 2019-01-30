Winnetka couple's loss inspires them to help others

A Winnetka couple turned their grief from an unthinkable loss into their personal mission.
Bob and Berkley Wellstein lost their first pregnancy, and now their efforts to help others are catching the attention of several local hospitals.
The couple founded Jane's Room, an organization dedicated to helping other couples deal with pregnancy loss and hardship.
For more information, visit Jane's Room's website.
