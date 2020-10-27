Wisconsin coronavirus: WI reports single-day record high 5,262 new coronavirus cases, 64 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 5,262 tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday while 64 people died. That's a record-high for both cases and deaths.On Monday, the state's cases soared past the 200,000 mark. There were 206,311 positive cases as of Monday and 1,852 total deaths.Wisconsin's 7-day positivity rate sits at 25.7%.The City of Milwaukee will impose new restrictions on public gatherings as the state's coronavirus cases surge. The new health order taking effect Thursday requires that gatherings be limited to 25% of a site's capacity and reduces the maximum number of people at an indoor event to 10 people. The maximum number for outdoor gatherings is 25 people. Religious and political events are limited to 100 people who are required to be seated. Restaurant and bar occupancy is restricted to 25% for those establishments that don't have a city-approved COVID-19 safety plan.A key element of Wisconsin's plan to help contain the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be difficult. Contact tracers have become overrun.Wisconsin saw an average of 3,400 daily cases reported in the last week. An additional 3,626 positive tests were confirmed in Sunday's update.Some Wisconsin counties are no longer able to reach out to an infected person's contacts, so they're instead asking infected people to do that work themselves.Dane County is the second-most populous in the state. It's among those that have switched to what it calls a "crisis model" of contact tracing.A Wisconsin appeals court has put a hold on Gov. Tony Evers' restrictions on indoor public gatherings. The ruling Friday from the 3rd District Court of Appeals pauses the Democratic governor's effort to control the coronavirus spread pending appeal.Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building's capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.The powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin immediately challenged the order in court. A Barron County judge upheld it on Oct. 19."This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings," Evers said in a statement, while encouraging people to stay at home, limit gatherings and wear a mask when in public.Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.Republican lawmakers are also suing to end the governor's statewide mask mandate, arguing that the order exceeded Evers' authority. A judge last week upheld the mask mandate, saying the Legislature has the power to strike it down if it wants to.