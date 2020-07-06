Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 484, with 0 new deaths; total cases surpass 31K

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 32,061 with 796 deaths in the state.
We've compiled the need-to-know information and resources to keep you and your family informed and safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here.
WATCH: Wisconsin COVID-19 survivor tells people to stop 'complaining' about extended stay-at-home order
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS IN WISCONSIN:
July 6, 2020
Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans
A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government's coronavirus small business lending program. That's according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn't immediately respond to a message inquiring about how the money was used. The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.
July 5, 2020
Wisconsin records 522 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Wisconsin health officials have reported 522 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but no new deaths from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state has seen an uptick of cases from people in their 20s, with the age group accounting for nearly a quarter of cases statewide. The number of cases confirmed over the last two weeks has been on the rise. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the state saw its highest number of daily reported cases on Independence Day. So far, 796 people have died from the virus. A total of 31,577 people have tested positive, but 81% of those have recovered.
Record virus cases reported in Wisconsin on Independence Day
Wisconsin health officials reported the most coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday, tallying 738 people with the virus. As the nation prepared to celebrate Independence Day, Gov. Tony Evers urged people to cancel festivities and stay home, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Health officials reported no new deaths from COVID-19. Over the last two weeks, the state has seen not only an increase in confirmed cases, but also an increase in the percentage of tests that come back positive. That's a sign the virus is spreading, according to public health experts.
July 4, 2020
UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges
UW-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can't safely reopen this fall as the coronavirus surges. The university plans to reopen but classes with more than 100 students will be held online only and in-person instruction for all classes will stop at Thanksgiving. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the university's chapter of the Association of American University Professors released a survey earlier this week that found nearly half of respondents weren't confident campus can re-open safely, almost 60% of respondents felt all instruction should be offered online only and one in five said they're considered high-risk for COVID-19.
July 3, 2020
Wisconsin officials announce 30,317 COVID-19 cases, 796 deaths
Wisconsin officials announced 579 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths, for a total of 30,317 cases and 796 deaths statewide. There are also 3,555 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
July 2, 2020
Wisconsin officials announce 29,738 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths
Wisconsin officials have announced 29,738 COVID-19 cases and 793 deaths. There are also 3,519 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection
Wisconsin health officials are urging people to stay home during the Fourth of July holiday to help stem a recent surge in coronavirus infections. The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks. The agency says the spike has been driven largely by young people congregating in bars. State Health Secretary Andrea Palm says 23% of total confirmed cases in Wisconsin are people in their 20s. Overall the state has seen 29,199 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March and 786 deaths.
July 1, 2020
Wisconsin health officials announce 29,199 COVID-19 cases, 786 deaths
Wisconsin officials announced 29,199 COVID-19 cases and 786 deaths Wednesday. There were also 3,482 hospitalizations related to the disease.
Health officials close indoor service at Madison bars
Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate. Many of the new cases involve young people in Wisconsin's largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 484, with 0 new deaths; total cases surpass 31K
Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News