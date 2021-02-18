Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 733 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin reported 733 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths Thursday.In total, the state has seen 557,722 cases and 6,232 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 3.0%.Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month.The registry will help people determine if they're eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment.A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person's local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then.The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says he wants 75% of classes to be taught in-person this fall.Thompson told reporters Thursday that he wants students to have a typical college experience again.Thompson says the system's coronavirus testing protocols, social distancing and masks have kept COVID-19 infection rates low. He says the time has come to resume as much of an in-person campus experience as possible this fall.Thompson says testing shows a less than 1% positivity rate on all UW System campuses. And he says there were no instances of instructors being infected by students last year.Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bill that cuts taxes by nearly half a billion dollars for Wisconsin businesses that accepted loans to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.Evers signed the bill Thursday. The new law makes loans administered through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program tax deductible under Wisconsin's tax code.The loans are already tax deductible under federal law but not under the state code. It's estimated to result in a state tax cut of $540 million by the middle of 2023.