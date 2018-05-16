They like to throw 'em back in Wisconsin.
A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control looked at excessive drinking rates in several cities. The top four, of the 20 drunkest cities in the U.S., are in the Badger State.
Green Bay, Wisconsin tops the list, with nearly 27 percent of adults drinking excessively.
The highest rates were in the Midwest and most of the lower rates were in the South.
The entire list is posted in this review by 24-7 Wall Street.
Wisconsin home to top four "drunkest cities" according to study
DRINKING
More drinking
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories