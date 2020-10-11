coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 2,676 new positive COVID-19 tests, 7 additional deaths

Wisconsin COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings took effect Friday; Milwaukee won't adhere to state order
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MADISON, Wis. (WLS) -- Wisconsin health officials are confirming 2,676 new positive tests of the coronavirus, lifting the number of cases over the weekend to more than 5,400 and the overall total to more than 150,000. State Department of Health Services figures show more than 50,000 new cases in the last three weeks.

About 29,000 of the cases remain active, or more than 19% of total cases.

Officials confirmed seven new deaths in the last day, for a total of 1,465 since the pandemic began.

The state reached a new all-time high in its seven-day average of the percent of positive tests at 18.6%.. Hospitalizations rose by 79 in the last day.

Thursday, the state set a new daily case record with more than 3,000 new postivite COVID-19 cases with a one-day positivity rate of nearly 20%, health officials said.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued an order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19. It takes effect Friday.

Wisconsin has become one of the worst hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown.

The order issued Tuesday limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building's capacity. Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit are limited to 10 people.

The order runs through Nov. 6. Evers' attorney says he's confident the restrictions will withstand any legal challenge.

Milwaukee health officials say the city will enforce its own coronavirus orders for bars and restaurants, which doesn't necessarily limit the businesses to 25% capacity imposed under Evers' new restrictions.

The Milwaukee Health Department says Evers' order permits local municipalities to have more restrictive orders in place and the city determined its plan fits that criteria.

Health official say that even though the city's current order "permits a larger threshold of individuals...the additional restrictions listed under the local order do more to prevent COVID-19 transmission than Governor Evers' Emergency Order #3."

The local order requires restaurants and bars to submit an 80-point COVID checklist to the health department in order to operate.

Evers also announced a field hospital at the state fairgrounds will open next week as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

According to the state Department of Health Services, only 16% of the state's 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown to 853, including 216 in intensive care.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April. The department says it will open Oct. 14.

Both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady voiced concern during a Wednesday press briefing about the state of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and urged Chicagoans not to travel there.

Both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady voiced concern about the state of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.



A federal appeals court has blocked a decision to extend by six days the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled last month that any ballots that arrive in clerks' offices by Nov. 9 will be counted as long as they're postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3.

Previously ballots were due by 8 p.m. on Election Day. A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the extension on Sept. 30.

Republicans then sought a new ruling from the court, and the same three judges stayed Conley's ruling on Thursday.

A medical examiner has confirmed at least two inmates of a Wisconsin prison have died after contracting the coronavirus. The Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office says two prisoners at the Dodge Correctional Institution died in September.

The state Department of Corrections does not report the deaths because of privacy laws. The medical examiner says a 63-year-old man with preexisting health conditions died Sept. 12 from COVID-19. And on Sept. 15, a 62-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated at Dodge Correctional died of lung cancer.

The medical examiner says the coronavirus infection was a contributing factor to his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
