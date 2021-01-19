Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,525 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

Everyone over 65 next in line for vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials on Tuesday reported 1,525 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths.In total, the state has seen 524,402 COVID-19 cases and 5,512 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 7.4%.Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.The state Department of Health Services said Tuesday that prioritizing that population will help save lives.However, the department cautioned that how quickly they will be vaccinated depends on how much vaccine the state receives from the federal government.There are about 700,000 people over age 65 and the state receives about 70,000 doses of first-dose vaccine each week. Those over 65 join frontline health care workers, those in long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel in being eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin.Wisconsin's top health official, who has led the state throughout the coronavirus pandemic, is leaving for a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President-elect Joe Biden.Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has been nominated as deputy secretary of the federal agency. Palm will work to fulfill Biden's pledge to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and speed up the rate of vaccinations.Palm's last day at the Wisconsin agency is Wednesday. Evers says Karen Timberlake, who served as DHS secretary under former Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, will serve as interim secretary.