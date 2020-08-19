Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 663, 8 additional deaths

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 67,493 with 1,060 deaths in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 663 new coronavirus cases Wednesday with eight additional deaths.
With more positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin linked to parties and other gatherings, state health officials have released a new tool that people can use to measure risk levels of different activities. Positive COVID-19 cases tied to mass gatherings grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% in June and 20% in July. Overall, the state health department on Wednesday said nearly 67,500 people have tested positive in Wisconsin with 1,060 deaths. The new tool allows people to answer a series of questions to determine the risk of certain behaviors. The health department also released guidelines for school districts to follow in preventing, investigation and controlling COVID-19 outbreaks.
Wisconsin will also be taken off of Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine list, Chicago health officials announced Tuesday. The state was added last month due to the rising number of cases in the state. In order to be taken off the list, the state needed to continue to stay below a threshold of 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
Milwaukee adding drop boxes to help protect absentee voting
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the city is installing more than a dozen drop boxes to make it easier for voters to drop off their absentee ballots before Election Day to combat a "full-scale attack on voting by mail." Barrett spoke Tuesday (August 18) to around 90 Democratic activists, officeholders and others in conjunction with the second day of the Democratic National Convention. He described drop boxes as one way to fight back in battleground Wisconsin against President Donald Trump's opposition to mail-in voting. Other cities across the state are taking similar steps, anticipating a massive surge in absentee voting this fall.
WIAA signs off on pandemic overhaul for high school sports
The body that governs Wisconsin high school sports has approved a major overhaul to season structures heading into the new school year as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's board unanimously approved a host of changes at the beginning of August, including freezing officials' classifications, lifting sanctions for leaving a conference, allowing athletes to play for both their school and club teams, eliminating the minimum number of games needed to qualify for state tournament play and allowing a fifth quarter in football games and extra innings in baseball and softball games so reserve players get a chance to play.
State mask mandate
A new Marquette University Law School polls shows a wide majority of Wisconsin residents support requiring masks to be worn in all public places as concern about the coronavirus rises.
The poll released Tuesday was conducted just days after Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1.
Overall, 69% of respondents agreed that masks should be required in all public places.
Only 43% of Republicans supported a mask mandate, compared to 93% of Democrats.
Concern about the virus is at its highest level since it was first asked about in March.
Republican legislative leaders who oppose the requirement successfully sued to kill a "safer at home" order.
Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 season
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has become the latest player to opt-out of the 2020 season. The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star's decision Saturday hours after news broke that their scheduled home opener would be postponed for a second straight day because members of the St. Louis Cardinals had tested positive for COVID-19.
Wisconsin opioid overdoses jump 117% since pandemic began
Wisconsin health officials say suspected opioid overdoses have increased 117% since the coronavirus pandemic began compared with the same period last year. Data from Wisconsin emergency departments show 325 suspected overdoses from March to July 13 compared with 150 suspected overdoses over that span in 2019. State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says financial pressures and isolation can exacerbate behavioral and substance abuse problems. DHS officials say calls to the state's helpline indicate requests for information on behavioral health have been increasing as well.
Federal suit over local Wisconsin COVID-19 orders dismissed
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by two dozen Wisconsin residents challenging a variety of local stay-at-home orders enacted to curb the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach on Monday dismissed the challenge, saying those bringing it did not properly join all of the defendants into one lawsuit. The judge says that mistake requires that the lawsuit be dismissed, but it can be refiled. The dismissal came as Wisconsin hit a record high Tuesday in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,117 additional cases. More than 44,000 people have tested positive with 859 deaths.
New COVID-19 guidance issued for Wisconsin schools, people
