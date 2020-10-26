Wisconsin coronavirus: WI reports 2,883 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths; total cases surpass 200K

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin has reached a disturbing milestone as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge unchecked across the state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,883 newly confirmed cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began in March to 201,049.Agency officials tweeted that it took seven-and-a-half months to reach 100,000 cases and only 36 days to double that number.The department reported the virus was a factor in 10 more deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 1,788. In a bit of good news, less than 1% of people infected with the virus thus far have died.A key element of Wisconsin's plan to help contain the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be difficult. Contact tracers have become overrun.Wisconsin saw an average of 3,400 daily cases reported in the last week. An additional 3,626 positive tests were confirmed in Sunday's update.Some Wisconsin counties are no longer able to reach out to an infected person's contacts, so they're instead asking infected people to do that work themselves.Dane County is the second-most populous in the state. It's among those that have switched to what it calls a "crisis model" of contact tracing.A Wisconsin appeals court has put a hold on Gov. Tony Evers' restrictions on indoor public gatherings. The ruling Friday from the 3rd District Court of Appeals pauses the Democratic governor's effort to control the coronavirus spread pending appeal.Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building's capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.The powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin immediately challenged the order in court. A Barron County judge upheld it on Oct. 19."This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings," Evers said in a statement, while encouraging people to stay at home, limit gatherings and wear a mask when in public.Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.Republican lawmakers are also suing to end the governor's statewide mask mandate, arguing that the order exceeded Evers' authority. A judge last week upheld the mask mandate, saying the Legislature has the power to strike it down if it wants to.