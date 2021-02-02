Wisconsin COVID-19: WI reports 1,095 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin health officials reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths Tuesday.In total, the state has seen 518,801 COVID-19 cases and 5,937 deaths related to the virus, since the pandemic began.Wisconsin's seven-day percent positive by test is 5.1%.Organizers of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee's lakefront each year is postponing its original June dates and moving the event to September.Summerfest officials say that will allow more time for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.The Summerfest Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the event last year after moving it from June to September.Wisconsin to launch online appointments for virus shotsWisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later this month. The state is working with Microsoft to set up an online signup system.Wisconsin Public Radio reports the system will launch in 10 communities on Feb. 15.The state's plan is to use those communities as a test of the software before the system rolls out statewide.Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says users will answer questions about their age and profession to see if they're eligible.If they aren't, they'll go on a waiting list to be notified when they become eligible.