HEALTH & FITNESS

Suicide attempt survivor becomes youngest face transplant recipient in US

EMBED </>More Videos

A suicide attempt survivor is the youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history.

A suicide attempt survivor is getting a second chance after receiving a historic face transplant.

Katie Stubblefield, 21, is the youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history.

At 18, she tried to kill herself by shooting herself in the face with a hunting rifle in a bathroom of her Mississippi home.

Stubblefield survived but was critically injured, having lost her forehead, nose and sinuses, mouth, and the bones that make up the jaws and front of the face. Her eyes remained but were badly damaged.

Stubblefield doesn't remember the suicide attempt. Her parents had to tell her and it shocked her.

She was on the transplant list for over a year before a donor was found. Andrea Schneider, 31, a mother who died of a drug overdose, was a match. Her family agreed to donate Schneider's face.

Stubblefield is using her story of survival to raise awareness.

The U.S. has seen an increased rate of suicide in recent years.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline.

You can also be connected with someone from the crisis text line by texting "HOME" to 741741 for free 24-7 support.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthface transplantu.s. & worldsuicide
HEALTH & FITNESS
Playing harmonica helps COPD patients
CDC monitors measles outbreak in 21 states, including Illinois, Indiana
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
2 suspects sought in deadly shootout in Harvey
Autopsy to be performed on burned body found in West Chicago
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Chicago-bound flight makes emergency landing in NC
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Illinois woman celebrates 101st birthday at Taco Bell
Show More
Your credit score may soon be going up
Boy, 13, missing from Albany Park
Suspect in Walmart shooting that injured 5 in Pa.: 'I'm sorry'
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
More News