Alabama woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed

Kayla Rahn had a 50-pound ovarian cyst removed.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama --
An Alabama woman who struggled with pain and unexplainable weight gain for months is on the road to recovery after doctors finally managed to solve the mystery.

Kayla Rahn said persistent stomach issues that started last year impacted even the most normal day-to-day activities.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," Rahn said.

She was told by medical professionals the solution was simple: lose weight.

"I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight," Rahn said. "We went to dinner, and someone asked me if I was having twins, walking out. It was frustrating and rough."

In May, when the pain had gotten overwhelming, Rahn's mother took her to the ER at Jackson Hospital.

After a series of tests, a large mass was found in her ovary.

"I remember telling my mom I knew they were going to fix it," Rahn said. "I knew something was wrong."

During surgery, doctors removed a 50-pound cyst.

"The technical diagnosis, it was a mucinous cystadenoma," OB/GNY Dr. Gregory Jones said. "It is a benign condition."

Dr. Jones was in the operating room and said this is something he has seen before, but the size was surprising.

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," Dr. Jones said.

Overall, Dr. Jones says Rahn's surgery was a success.

"We are very excited things went well for her," Dr. Jones said.

With this burden lifted, the young woman has a new lease on life.

"This dress, actually, I haven't been able to wear in a year," Rahn said.
